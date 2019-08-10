Breaking News
Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi felicitates with Muslims, prays for peace, nation’s security

On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State enjoins all Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to supplicate for enhanced peace, security and progress of the country.

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who emphasized the significance of Eid-el-Kabir in strengthening the bond that binds the nation together, also urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

The governor, in his Sallah Message, felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, and wished them the guidance and blessings of Allah.

He reiterated that “the ultimate goal remains our collective ability to live in peace and harmony in a secure environment, to cherish one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences, for sustainable development of the nation”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, therefore, wishes all Nigerians a peaceful and pleasant celebration.

