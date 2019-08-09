Eid-el-Kabir: Ram sellers in Kugbo ram market FCT, happy with patronage

Ram sellers at Kubgo Ram Market, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say they have witnessed increased patronage as the Eid-el-Kabir celebration draws near.

The Chairman of the market, Mr Lawal Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the sellers had made more sales compared to same time last year.

He explained that contrary to fears of low patronage due to complaints of economic hardship, buyers were thronging the market.

He added that in spite of the fact that the price of ram had slightly increased, it did not affect sales.

Abdullahi said that a ram could go for as low as N25,000 and N30,000 and as high as N250,000 depending on size.

“Patronage has been impressive. In fact, we are recording more sales than in 2018. We were not expecting to make this much sale because of complaint from people that there is no money.

“Buyers go for the ones they can afford,” he said.

He, however, decried that they could not make as much purchase required for the demand due to security challenges in states where they got the rams from.

“We however have a challenge. For instance, in 2018 we were able to buy as many rams as possible because the security situation in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto where we buy the rams was still okay.”

A ram seller at the market, Mr Musa Biye said a year old rams went for between N50, 000 and N70, 000.

“The ram that sold for N70,000 last year is selling for about N80,000, while the size that sold for about N100,000 is selling for N120,000, depending on the bargaining power of the buyer.”

Alhaji. Fatai Usman , a ram buyer at the market, told NAN that he was bargaining to get good price.

According to him, the ram he bought for N70, 000 last year is going for more than N80, 000, adding that he hoped to get a good bargain.

“I came to buy ram for Sallah. Last year, I bought a sizeable ram for N70,000. So I expect to get same price or even lower this time.”

In some other ram markets in Dutse and Kubwa in the FCT, the ram sellers were complaining of low patronage due to economic hardship.

The Federal Government has declared Aug.12 and 13 as public holidays for the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. (NAN)

