Eid-el Kabir: PDP urges Nigerians to trust in God

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims to use this year’s Eid-el Kabir to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the occasion of Eid-el Kabir “offers us great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.”

The party called on all compatriots to use the occasion to particularly pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of our country.

The statement read in part: “The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation. Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.

“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.

“The PDP prays for the unity, peace, stability and development of our dear nation, even as it wishes Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration.”

Vanguard