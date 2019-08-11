Muslim Ummah

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo– Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and his Deputy, Haruna Manu, has urged Muslim Ummah in the state to uphold the virtue of tolerance as they coexist with people of other faith in the state.

The duo who gave the charge in their separate Eid messages, also solicited for the support of citizens of Taraba against mutual supicion, which they said has resulted in ethnic tensions that hitherto led to blood letting in parts of the state.

According to governor Ishaku to the Muslim Ummah, “let us resolve on this auspicious occasion to support the efforts of government to ensure lasting peace throughout the state.

“I use this occasion to appeal to all the warring factions in the Southern parts of this state to sheath the sword in the name of God and allow peace to reign among them.

“I urge them to support the numerous peace building measures jointly put in place by my administration and that of my Benue State counterpart.”

Manu on his part said “if we don’t tolerate each other and live in peace, even the government that we all voted for won’t be able to do what it was voted for to do.”