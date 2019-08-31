EFCC nabs 2 more wire fraud suspects on FBI wanted list

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters linked to the ongoing collaborative investigations between the EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

“The suspects were separately arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Owerri, Imo State.

“One of them, Ogbonnah Atoukaritou, a leader of a loose syndicate of fraudsters allegedly engaged in Business Email Compromise, was arrested in Port Harcourt while the other suspect, Alpha Chidi Egbeonu, suspected to be involved in defrauding a US-based victim, Goldberg Segalla LLP and other yet to be identified victims, was arrested in Owerri.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, android phones, land documents, hard disks, Central Processing Unit, warehouse, and a recently built house, now attached by the EFCC.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” according to a statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwugaren.

Vanguard