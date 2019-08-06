EFCC investigates illegal land sales in Festac Phase 11

By Kingsley Adegboye

…Mounts Caveat Emptor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently toured the areas within the Festac Phase 11 to ascertain the extent of illegal sales by land grabbers.

According to an eye witness account, the EFCC mounted caveat signpost in the course of the tour indicating the area where it said status quo should be maintained. The aim going by what is already stated is to sensitize the general public on maintaining status quo on the land.

“This is to inform the general public about the illegal sales, economic sabotage and unlawful alienation of Federal Government Land in Festac Phase 11 by unauthorized persons.

The fraudulent transactions of the unauthorized persons and their representatives are presently under scrutiny by EFCC. This is therefore to notify members of the public and any interested party to be wary of any transaction involving any portion or part of the Land as such transactions will be visited with the wrath of the law, “the eye witness quoted EFCC.

Speaking to the Press, the spokesman for Mr. Tony Orilade said the EFCC is only investigating the land.

He said,” We are investigating the matter you are talking about and at the appropriate time, we shall make our findings known to you and other members of the public.

Vanguard