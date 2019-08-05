By Victoria Logo

Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Victor Idahosa for alleged Internet fraud.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at Cristolyte Close Diamond Estate, Lekki Ajah Lagos.

The Commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, who confirmed the arrest, said, intelligence report was received by the Commission on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

He said, “ Items found on the suspect, who hails from Edo State, include one SUV, two Apple laptops, scam emails, payments slips, cashier cheques, charms and several fraudulent documents. He will soon be charged to court”.

