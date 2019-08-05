Breaking News
Translate

EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudster, recovers SUV, laptops, charms

On 7:24 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guardby

By Victoria Logo

Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested one Victor Idahosa for alleged Internet fraud.

Victor Idahosa., EFCC
The suspect

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at Cristolyte Close Diamond Estate, Lekki Ajah Lagos.

READ ALSO: Amnesty Int’l vows to continue campaign against rights violations

The Commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, who confirmed the arrest, said, intelligence report was received by the Commission on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the criminal activity.

He said, “ Items found on the suspect, who hails from Edo State, include one SUV, two Apple laptops, scam emails, payments slips, cashier cheques, charms and several fraudulent documents. He will soon be charged to court”.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.