Educational empowerment: NYCN, Belemaoil splash N120 million on 600 students

National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in collaboration with Belemaoil Producing Limited, have released N120 million to 600 youths in the Niger Delta as educational empowerment.

This is just as the ex-Niger Delta agitator, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has lamented that militants in the guise of cultists have taken over and sacked many communities in Rivers State.

Speaking in Port Harcourt while handing over the cheque of 200,000 to each of the 600 beneficiaries for education support as part of activities for the 2019 International Youth Day celebration, the Manager, External Relations of BPL, Mr. Abel Jumbo, said the move was to encourage education among youths.

Jumbo noted that the firm has confidence in youths of the nation, stating that investment in the youths amounts to developing the nation.

Meanwhile, Dokubo, the leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, urged ethnic nationalities in Rivers State not to allow themselves to be used in fighting for the stay of Shell Petroleum Development Company, in the region.

Dokubo said: “Today as I speak, some of our communities are deserted because militants have taken over our villages. They have nothing to offer”.

