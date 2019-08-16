Edo probes Benin auto parts market inferno

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— EDO State government has inaugurated an eight-man panel of inquiry into the inferno that destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the auto spare parts market in Uwelu, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, yesterday in Benin City inaugurated the committee.

He listed the terms of reference of the committee to include, “the examination of the remote and immediate cause of the fire incident and establish the culpability of any person, group, corporation or entity, in bearing responsibility for the incident.

“To establish the full extent of damage and loss arising from the said incident, and assess the effectiveness or otherwise of the response of the emergency response unit as well as law enforcement agencies to the incident.

“To make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to avoid a repetition of a similar tragic incident in future.”

Ogie further tasked the committee to carry out its work within a period of one week.

