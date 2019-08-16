Breaking News
Translate

Edo probes Benin auto parts market inferno

On 10:05 amIn Newsby

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— EDO State government has inaugurated an eight-man panel of inquiry into the inferno that destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the auto spare parts market in Uwelu, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

inferno
Sympathizers look on helplessly as the fire continue to destroy properties

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, yesterday in Benin City inaugurated the committee.

He listed the terms of reference of the committee to include, “the examination of the remote and immediate cause of the fire incident and establish the culpability of any person, group, corporation or entity, in bearing responsibility for the incident.

Also read: Bayelsa gov primaries: Some PDP aspirants becoming panicky as D-day draws closer — Group

“To establish the full extent of damage and loss arising from the said incident, and assess the effectiveness or otherwise of the response of the emergency response unit as well as law enforcement agencies to the incident.

“To make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to avoid a repetition of a similar tragic incident in future.”

Ogie further tasked the committee to carry out its work within a period of one week.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.