Edo govt opens competition for National Sports Festival theme song, mascot design

The Edo State Government has opened the call for talented residents in the state to compete for the theme song and mascot design for the 20th National Sports Festival, which will hold in the state in 2020.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said that the state is throwing up the contest for the theme song and mascot design to enable the people to take ownership of the event and actively participate in the activities leading to the event, which comes up next year.

According to him, “The competition is open to all residents in the state. We are calling on all talented persons to put in entries for the theme song and the mascot design.

“The best of them will be chosen as the official theme song for the festival. The competition is open to individuals and groups, who will be handsomely rewarded. Academic institutions are also enjoined to apply.

“We believe this is an opportunity for the winner to write his or her name in gold. This call is being made by the organising committee of the 20th National Sports Festival. Entries are open to the general public especially all educational institutions.

“This is an opportunity for the winners to be part of history as Edo State hosts 35 other states and the Federal Capital Territory to a colourful sports fiesta.”

Vanguard

“They are to be sent to: sa.mediaedo2@gmail.com or ebomusa@yahoo.com. The entries are open till August 28, 2019. For further enquiries call 0705099972,” he added.