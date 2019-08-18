Edo govt distributes relief materials to flood victims in Orhionmwon LGA

The Edo State Government has distributed relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster which affected three communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing journalists during the presentation of the relief materials to the Executive Chairman of Orhionmwon LGA, Hon. Sylvester Okoro, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, said the assessment of the property destroyed, which included a school building and borehole, was concluded in the three communities which are Umoghun-zuagbon, Obazagbon-nugu and Evbonogbon.

He said the affected school building has been renovated while the solar-powered borehole is back to life to ensure the victims get access to potable water.

Yakubu noted that the relief materials presented to the council boss for distribution to the victims include 20 bags of rice; 20 bags of beans; 20 gallons of red oil; 20 gallons of vegetable oil and 105 bundles of roofing sheets.

Other materials include 42 bags of 3-inch nails; 42 bags of 4-inch nails and 42 packs of zinc nails, adding, “The governor has approved that we give these relief materials to the victims of the recent flood disaster which affected communities in Orhionmwon local council, which is the usual way the governor gives relief to victims of disasters in the state.

“We want to provide succour to them and will ensure that the materials get to the people affected.”

In his remarks, Chairman of Orhionmwon local council, Hon. Okoro, commended the state governor for his magnanimity while assuring him that the materials would be properly distributed.

He said, “We are not surprised by the kind gesture of our governor because he is a listening governor. On behalf of the people of Orhionmwon, I thank governor Obaseki for coming to our aid at the appropriate time.”

