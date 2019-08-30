Edo Diaspora group commends Buhari over Odubu’s emergence as NDDC Chairman

…hails Odubu’s competence, capacity

By Gabriel Olawale

More praises have trailed the emergence of Dr. Pius Odubu of Edo State as the Chairman of the newly-constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, as Benin Trust UK, an Edo diaspora group based in the United Kingdom, commended the decision of the President.

President Buhari, earlier this week, approved the composition of the NDDC Board, naming Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman and other representatives from Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Imo, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kano, Adamawa and Lagos States. Also representing Edo State in the Board is Chief Victor Ekhator.

Reacting to the development, the Benin Trust UK said in a statement signed by all members of its Board of Trustees including Dr. Samuel Egharevba, Dr. Charles Omorodion, Dr. Stephen ldehen Uwuilekhue, Job Eghobamien and Gentle Osaro Aivihenyor, described the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu as an important step in accelerating the pace of infrastructure growth and development in the Niger Delta region.

“Dr. Pius Odubu is a statesman whose positive interventions in the Niger Delta region, even as a private citizen, have helped to alleviate the burden of the people in many respects. Over the years, he has distinguished himself and led the way in policy discussions and developmental projects focused on developing the Niger Delta region and reversing the environmental problems it faces,” the statement reads.

The group urged the Niger Delta people and the President to disregard grumblings from some political persons from the region, no matter their position, over the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu as their grievances are driven by selfish motives.

“It has come to our notice that some persons are expressing contrived angst upon the announcement of Dr. Pius Odubu’s appointment. Sadly, none of them have mentioned anything related to competence and capacity, which are the most important qualification factors given the challenges facing the Niger Delta region, but have instead tried to latch on to ethnicity and other sentiments to cause confusion. Their feelings do not represent that of the progressive sons and daughters of the Niger Delta, home and abroad, who have confidence in the leadership ability of Dr. Pius Odubu,” it said.

The group also praised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his leadership and progressive politics which have contributed immensely to the development of Edo State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria at large.

Vanguard