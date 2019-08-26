Ebonyi govt partners ITF on empowerment of 300 youths, women

By Peter Okutu

The Industrial Trust Fund, (ITF) office in Ebonyi State, weekend stated that it was going to partner Ebonyi State government to train and empower 300 Youths and women under the 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in the State.

The State Coordinator of the Organisation, Mrs Ifenyinwa Osagie, stated this during a courtesy visit to the office of the newly appointed Ebonyi State Commissioner for Human capital Development and Monitoring, Hon Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abakaliki.

According to her, the training for the unemployed youths would include: Catering and event management; Tilling, Production, and Laying of Interlock; Furniture Making; Autegelle and Beauty Care; Welding and Fabrication as more than 10 training centres in different locations of the state including the satellite towns would be established to ensure the participation of all and sundry in the exercise.

“Master trainers have been selected in readiness for the training slated to start from 29th August 2019.”

On his part, the Commissioner thanked the Director-General of ITF for the wonderful empowerment initiatives of the Trust Fund.

Orji said the resolve of the Umahi led administration to declare a state of emergency on human capital development in the state was borne out of the dire need to aggressively improve the human capital index of the state, raise the Per Capital status of the over 2. 8 million people of Ebonyi State.

The Commissioner who pointed out that the impact of the efforts of the Umahi empowerment strides was already being felt added that the government would partner the Federal Government and Development Partners to give Ebonyi people the desired future.

They used the opportunity of the courtesy visit to discuss areas of collaboration, especially in the plan of Ebonyi State to capture and empower 50,000 artisans, craftsmen, technicians, entrepreneurs, and agro industrialists and make not less than 1000 Youths and women per Local Government Area millionaires within four years.

