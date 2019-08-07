DSS

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Department of State Services, DSS, in Edo state, Wednesday, paraded two suspects identified as 30 years old Amos Asuelimen, a student of Ambrose Alli University and 18-year-old Kelvin Ogashi whom it accused of using the name of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in their face book page and First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari in their instagram handle to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Benin City, State Director of the DSS, Brown Ekwoaba, represented by the Deputy Director Security Enforcement, Galadima Byange said one of the suspects, Asuelimen who confessed to the crime was picked up at Ubiaja in Esan South-East local government area while Ogashi was picked up at old Agbor Road in Ikpobha-Okha local government area of Edo State.

However, Ogashi said he is a tailor by trade but only used the image of the first lady and that he has not defrauded anybody with it.

Ekwoaba said; “Asuelimen confessed to have defrauded not less than five persons.

“He admitted defrauding not less than five persons whom he told to send money and recharge cards, in order to process their registration and subsequent eligibility for a loan of one hundred thousand naira each.”

“He said Ogashi confessed to have created an instagram account “with the name and picture of the wife of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari for the purpose of swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

“He further confessed to have created the account in May 2019 with a message that the First Lady was empowering Nigerian youths with cash to start up their business and that interested persons were required to register with money. His accomplices are currently at large.

“You can see that the two suspects and even those listed to be at large are youths of productive age. While the two suspects will be charged to court shortly, this Service wishes to advice youths engaged or contemplating to engage in act(s) of this nature or other fraudulent behaviour, that there is no short cut to wealth. They should engage themselves on decent productive venture or risk being “guest” of law enforcement agents.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard