By Peter Duru

Makurdi- The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has sealed five filling stations in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, for alleged sharp practices.

In a supervisory operation led by the acting Operations Controller, Makurdi Field Office, Mrs. Vivian Akpaagher, some of the affected stations were either caught under-dispensing or selling adulterated petroleum products to unsuspecting motorists and consumers.

According to her, “the supervision was one of the core responsibilities of DPR to ensure proper regulation and to also check sharp practices in the sale of petroleum products to the public.

“It was also to ascertain environmental safety and to ensure that those who violate the rules would have punitive measures meted to them to serve as deterrent so that filling stations owners do not deliberately violet the rules and regulations guiding their businesses.

“So far out of the 12 stations visited five were sealed for sharp practices and they will remain shut until the necessary stipulated fines are paid into government coffers,” she added.

Mrs. Akpaagher said the supervision would continue unannounced across the state until all the bad eggs in the business in the state were fished out and punished accordingly.

Among the stations visited were, MRS, EDS, El-Numed, Prime Power filling stations all along Naka Road. Others include, Bolek, Normal, Forte Oil along Atom Kpera Road, AYM Shafa along Iorchia Ayu Road and Evergreen Resources, Yaman, Yamoyus and Sylkan filling stations on New Otukpo road.

The sealed stations includes, EDS, El-Numed, Forte Oil, AYM Shafa and Yaman.

VANGUARD