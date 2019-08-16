Double joy for Toyin Abraham as she remarries, welcomes baby boy

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham finally owned up to her relationship with actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, as her wedding photos filtered into social media space.

Toyin Abraham had previously been married to another actor, Adeniyi Johnson, who has gone ahead to marry another actress, Seyi Edun after their divorce.

Recall the couple were earlier reported to have held their family introduction ceremony some months back which came as a surprise to many as it was not certain if the duo were in a relationship.

Fans were barely digesting the news of her wedding when it was reported that the actress had given birth to a baby boy in USA.

According to reports, the wedding photos were released ahead of the big announcement of the arrival of Toyin’s new born baby so it won’t be assumed she had a baby out of wedlock.

Her colleagues and fans she fondly calls ‘Toyin Titans’ have since been sending congratulatory messages to her on social media.

Vanguard