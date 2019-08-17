Don’t rush out of your marriage, you may never find someone better — Uche Elendu

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu recently shared a post on her Instagram page in which she warned men not to take any good woman they have in their lives for granted.

According to her, when a man decides to leave a woman who loves him genuinely despite his flaws to look for someone better, he may not be very lucky. Elendu also made it known that women make huge sacrifices for their relationships to work. But when and if they discover that they are the only one putting in all the hard work needed, they leave the relationship with hurt feelings.

“Good women are scarce. When you get one, don’t mess with her or go out thinking you will find someone better. You just may not be that lucky. Appreciate your woman. Not all women are materialistic; most of them just want a man who is loyal, caring, loving and understanding. Any other thing is a plus if you’re privileged to have it.

“A lot of women make huge sacrifices just to protect their marriages or relationships, the tears, the battles both emotional, physical, spiritual battles they fight, the pain, financial input, betrayal and the disappointments, and yet, they don’t give up easily till it dawns on them that they’ve actually been in a relationship with themselves,” she said.

Vanguard