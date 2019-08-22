Don’t come to my office to discuss 2023, says Lalong

…Says Rumour Mongers, Mischief Makers should stop misleading office holders

ABUJA- GOVERNOR of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has warned those he described as rumour mongers and mischief Makers not to come to his office and discuss 2023 politics of the State.

Lalong has also asked mischief Makers and rumour mongers to stop misleading elected and political office holders for personal aggrandizement, just as he asked politicians in the State to shun politics of division, intrigues, gossips and bitterness because that was capable of polarizing and causing instability in the state.

According to a statement signed by his Director of Press, Simon Makut Macham, the Plateau State governor who hosted a reception in Abuja to honour Dame Paullen Tallen following her inauguration as Minister of Women Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari, said that the event was another opportunity for the political class in the Plateau to not only celebrate Tallen, but to reflect on the progress of the State.

The Plateau State governor who urged Paulen Tallen to work with him for both of them to succeed and in order to attract federal patronage for the overall benefit of the state, said “in life, God has a purpose for everybody, it may be your time it may not be your time.

But if you are patient, your time will come. Sometimes you struggle for it but will not get, and sometimes you don’t struggle for it, God will give it to you on a platter of gold. When we came into office in 2015, I was virtually alone with just a few members in the House of Representatives, but today I have the Deputy Speaker in the House of Representative, three Senators who are wall willing to work with me for the good of our state.”

On rumour mongers, Lalong said, “Don’t come to my house to talk about 2023. In 2013, many of us did not know we are going to be where we are today. If God wants you to be something in 2023, he will give it to you, you don’t need to pitch people against each other and bring down others. You don’t need to struggle.”

The governor who was joined by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Maje, Senators Ignatius Longjam, Hezekiah Dimka and Istifanus Gyang,

Members of the House of Representatives from the State, Traditional rulers ledby the Gbom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang Buba, Members of the State House of Assembly, top officials and people of the state and other citizens, described the choice of Dame Tallen as a minister by President Buhari as God’s will which must be respected and supported.

According to the governor, he was delighted to have more people to work with and all that was needed wasunity and collaboration for the greater progress of Plateau State.

To the new minister, Lalong said “You must work with the governor in order to succeed as a minister and the governor must work with you to attract federal patronage for the overall benefit of the state. I am very happy that I have you here at the Federal Level as you will further pursue our interests”.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase who spoke in the same vein and debunked allegations insinuating that he was against the nomination of the minister, said, ” Plateau people cannot afford to thwart the peace that the Rescue Administration of Governor Simon Lalong has restored because of needless gossips and falsehood by few selfish people.”

In her remarks, Dame Paullen Tallen thanked the Governor for the honour and restated her loyalty to his administration saying she will do everything to support him to deliver on his rescue agenda for the state. She said she was aware of the attempt by some persons to engineer crisis so as to benefit from it, but will never give in to them because her interest is to serve the people of Plateau State and Nigeria and carry out the task that President Muhammadu Buhari has given her.

The Gbom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba also spoke on the unity of the state, even as he pledged the support of the traditional council for better performance by those in office.

