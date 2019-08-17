DJ Cuppy set to release song “Gelato’ with Zlatan

By Ayo Onikoyi

International Disc Jockey and phenomenal producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy is set to release one of her most anticipated song of the year, Gelato ft Zlatan.

Cuppy has constantly given us timeless hits since the release of her classic Afrobeat single, Green Light up till her sizzling love jam, Abena.

Indisputably, one of the best DJs in the scene right now, Cuppy has become a key player across the music field as a vocalist, songwriter, producer. She continues to break barriers, unveiling new layers to her craft and surprising us with new twist to each of her melodious tunes.

The Afrobeat queen has teamed up this time with the zanku master, Zlatan to deliver a lilting piece solidifying her position as the queen mother of the masses “Iya Gbogbo Street”.

Gelato is definitely one to top charts and cause a stir on the dance floor.

Vanguard