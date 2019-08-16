DJ Arafat dies in bike accident

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular Ivorian Disc Jockey, DJ Arafat reportedly lost his life in a motor bike accident in his country, Cote D’Ivoire on Sunday August 11th 2019.

Born Ange Didier Houon, reports say his bike was hit by a car driven by a journalist from Radio Cote D’Ivoire. DJ Arafat reportedly lost consciousness immediately and was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn’t survive the accident.

The coupe-decale star died at a hospital in Abidjan, the country’s capital as a result of the injuries he sustained from the crash.

The news of his death was confirmed by Nigerian singer, Davido who posted a photo of him with the DJ on his Instagram page.

Vanguard