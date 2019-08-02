Disquiet in Border Devt Agency as Abdullahi’s accused of gross abuse of office

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Uneasy calm has enveloped the Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA, over the leadership style of the Executive Secretary, Captain Junaid Abdullahi.

Abdullahi is alleged to have grossly abused all known civil service conventions by running a unilateral administration without the input of any of the high ranking departmental heads or board of the agency.

Appointed in September last year by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Executive Secretary is said to sparingly hold management meetings.

The core mandate of the agency is to provide basic social amenities and other infrastructures like schools and hospitals to the 21 communities located within the fringes of Nigerian border with neighbouring countries.

Investigations by the paper indicated that many members of staff, including heads of departments, are not happy with the way Abdullahi runs the agency.

At the last count, Abdullahi has acquired 10 new Hilux vans, which he distributed to the departments and kept one for his personal use.

Besides the van, he recently acquired for himself, a choice Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, precisely a Land Cruiser, estimated at about N60 million. The SUV is added to the official vehicles he inherited from his predecessor.

About two weeks ago, the ES moved the secretariat hitherto at Limpopo Street, Maitama district of Abuja to Jabi/Utako. The new secretariat is housed in a new four-storey building.

Abdullahi reacts

Contacted for his comments on the issues, Abdullahi told Vanguard that he took the decisions for effective administration of the agency.

He said it was his call to make purchases, adding that as the chairman of the internal tender’s board, he discussed the decision with his directors who are members.

He said the tenders board’s limit on financial approvals was N250 million, adding that it was only when he exceeded the figure that he would require ministerial approval domiciled in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Vanguard