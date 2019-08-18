Diri Vs Daumiebi: A-Court orders Bayelsa election tribunal to re-try

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has directed the Bayelsa State Election Petition Tribunal to immediately resume trial on the petition by All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate for Bayelsa Central senatorial district in the 2019 general election, Mr. Festus Daumiebi.

It will be recalled that the APC candidate petition had earlier been dismissed by the tribunal on technical grounds.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of the tribunal, APC and its candidate appealed to the Court of Appeal, praying it to set aside the ruling of the tribunal and mandate it to re-try the petition on its merits.

Delivering judgment on the appeal on Friday, the Court of Appeal held that the purported technical grounds upon which the petitioners/appellants petition was dismissed at the tribunal were unknown to law and therefore, directed the tribunal to resume trial on the petition of Daumiebi with immediate effect and conclude it within the stipulated time by the Electoral Act.

Vanguard