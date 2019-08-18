Direct police, navy to publish names of all detainees, Falana tells FG

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to direct all security agencies in Nigeria to publish the names of all detainees and their places of detention.

He also asked that the police and other security forces be prohibited from subjecting Nigerians to any form of incommunicado detention.

Falana had threatened to sue the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, for failing to sanction the Nigerian navy for the “illegal detention of 67 persons.”

In a statement, he said family members of most of the detainees feel they had been abducted and killed by hardened kidnappers since they were arrested by armed and masked naval officials.

He cited the case of one Miss Grace Inyang as a “pathetic” one whom he alleged has been in detention for about 295 days without being told the criminal offence she committed or allowed to contact her relatives.

Falana said: “Last week, we submitted a petition to the National Human Rights Commission wherein we complained about the illegal and prolonged detention of 67 Nigerians by the authorities of the Nigerian Navy.

“Following the publication of the contents of the said petition by the media, a number of the family members and friends of the majority of the detainees have reached out to us.

“Since the detainees were arrested by armed and masked naval personnel in mufti without any warrant of arrest and incarcerated incommunicado it was thought by many family members that the detainees had been abducted and killed by hardened kidnappers.

“The most pathetic case is that of Ms. Grace Inyang who was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by masked naval personnel on October 27, 2018.”

