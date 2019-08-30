Breaking News
Diezani: Court adjourns hearing on final forfeiture of $40m jewellery

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till September 2, the suit seeking the final forfeiture of jewellery valued at $40 million (about N14.4 billion), recovered from a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Diezani
Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned to give parties time to respond to pending applications.

The court had, on July 5, ordered the temporary forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised golden iPhone recovered from Alison-Madueke’s home.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which obtained the order, had alleged that the items were suspected to be bought with illicitly acquired funds.

At the hearing in the matter, yesterday, prosecuting counsel,  Rotimi Oyedepo informed the court that he had just been served a counter affidavit by the defence and would need time to respond.

A representative of Prof Awa Kalu SAN, counsel to the defendant also informed the court that they would appreciate an adjournment as the chambers’ resources are currently overstretched.

Upholding their prayers, Justice Oweibo adjourned further proceedings till September 2.

