Diamond League: Zurich to host finals in 2020, 2021

2:35 pm

Zurich will host the final of the Diamond League in 2020 and 2021, organisers announced Monday.

The event was established in 2010 with two finals, traditionally held in Zurich and Brussels, but for the next two years, Zurich will host the single final.

The decision coincides with Brussels’ King Baudoin Stadium being scheduled to undergo renovation over the next two years.

The Diamond League finals will feature a 150-minute international broadcast, an hour longer than the regular-season meetings, which will move to a 90-minute international broadcast, featuring a tailored programme of disciplines.

