Detractors out to destabilise Enugu — Nwodo

President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has decried “the growing tendency of some detractors of Enugu State Government,” who he said, “are out to destabilise the peace and tranquillity in the state.”

Chief Nwodo spoke in reaction to the death of Mrs Regina Mba, found dead in farmland in Nchatancha Nike, in Enugu East Local Government Area, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Emeka Attamah.

He “enjoined the state government not to be distracted by enemies of progress, but to continue to carry out measures it has put in place to secure lives and properties in the state.”

He called on security agencies to unravel the conspiracy and tendency of hoodlums, who are attempting to make the state insecure through incessant kidnappings and killings, which hitherto were absent.

He, therefore, called for a thorough investigation into the death of the woman in Nchatancha Nike, stating that though the executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State had visited the home of the victim, it was still necessary for him to add his voice to the condemnation of the act.

