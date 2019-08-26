Delta govt warns violators of property protection law

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—The Delta State Government has expressed its resolve to fully implement the Public and Private Properties Protection Law also known as ”anti-deve” law that proscribed forceful entry into development sites, illegal collection of development levies and extortion by thugs to pave way for accelerated development in the State.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor made this known on Friday during a meeting with Petroleum Depot operators in the State at the Government House liaison Office, Warri. He assured property developers and investors in the state of the full implementation of the law that prohibits forceful entry and collection of development levies by touts, saying that offenders will be prosecuted.

Mr. Peter Mrakpor who was meeting with the Tank Farm owners in company of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Hon. Innocent Esewezie to resolve complaints of double taxation and other irregularities faced by the operators in the state in the hands of different MDAs in charge of revenue collection and their agents, said that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was not resting on its oars in providing a business friendly environment for investors to operate.

He stressed the need for the oil depot owners to have a bogus Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) agenda for its host communities as part of their contributions to support government in providing social amenities to the people.

