Delta @ 28: I’ll build on gains recorded by my predecessors — Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has assured that his administration will continue to build on the gains recorded by his predecessors to create a stronger Delta.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeanika, on the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state, thanked Deltans for their resilience, patience, cooperation and support to all administrations that had governed the state in the last 28 years.

Felicitating with citizens of the state on the anniversary, the governor said: “Our beloved state has continued to blossom despite the challenges confronting us as a people.

“My administration appreciates Deltans for their resilience and the peaceful co-existence among us. In the last four years, that we have been on the saddle, we have continued to build on the gains recorded by our predecessors and I assure you that better days are here for all Deltans as we work towards building a stronger Delta of our dream.

“We have initiated measures to resolve the nagging problem of flood in the capital territory through network of storm drainages, which are nearing completion, in addition to two new ones which contracts were recently awarded.”

Restating his appreciation to the people for renewing their mandate to him through a resounding victory at the last general election, by their overwhelming votes, Okowa said: “With the re-election and inauguration, we have been re-energised to vigorously deliver on our SMART Agenda drive.

“I assure Deltans that with their support, we will do more. We have created Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, and we will continue to scale up development in rural and riverside communities in the state.

“The recent inauguration of road projects in Ijaw and Itsekiri coastal communities by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a testimony of our resolve to build a stronger delta for our people.”

Also, Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, said the state had proved to be an emblem of geometric progression in terms of development.

Macaulay in a statement by his media assistant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, said Deltans have every reason to celebrate their heritage at 28 years.

He said: “We must thank God that Delta State has come to be. The creation of Delta State came with a lot of challenges. For people like us, who were there at the creation, I give God the glory that we have it. There was this dichotomy when the state started. I know people who turned down appointments because they did not accept the state.

“On development, it was just one road running through Asaba that took barely 10 minutes to run round. Today, Asaba is one of the fastest developing capital cities in Nigeria.

“Today, we are all putting hands together to develop the state and shoving aside the perceived differences between us as a people. We have an airport now, our university and other institutions are growing well.

“We must commend the governors, Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Okowa, who have turned the state to what it is now. We cannot forget the pioneer governor, Chief Felix Ibru, who took all the bullets to bring the state together for the first time.”

