Delta @ 28: Forum of gov candidates laud Okowa on devt

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DELTA Governorship Candidates Forum, DGCF, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all Deltans on the celebration of 28th anniversary of the creation of the state, lauding the governor for his developmental strides.

DGCF, in a statement by it, ‘s Chairman, Dr. Clarke Mejebi, Vice Chairman, Comrade Lucky Dikadi and Assistant Secretary, Engr. Lucky Oyovwi, commended Okowa for his proactive approach in the affairs of the state, noting that the Governor had “genuine intention in maintaining peace and development of our beloved Delta State”.

Saying that the Governor was making the people of the State “feel the positive and progressive impact of good governance”, the statement said: “Despite the financial difficulties and associated challenges across the nation, Governor Okowa through his prudence has consistently ensured worker’s remuneration and infrastructural developments across the state.

“Governor Okowa’s peacebuilding approach has yielded huge gains that have positively impacted on the state economy and Nigeria economy at large. His brilliance in all his appointments so far is also worthy of praise.

“We also commend the erudite Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme who has consistently displayed diligence and commitment to duties of the State.

“Funkekeme’s unwavering support for Okowa towards maintaining the unity and peace we experience in the state today for a stronger and better Delta is commendable.

“We, therefore, urge all Deltans to continue to support the Okowa led administration to achieve the desired stronger and better Delta state.”

Vanguard