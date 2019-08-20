Define Nigerian standards to tackle future land shortage, Masari tasks COREN

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) to define Nigerian standards to tackle future land shortage as the population would double in the next 50 years.

Masari made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at the opening of the 28th COREN Engineering Assembly with the theme “ Strategic Alliance amongst Engineering Professionals for Enhanced Opportunities’’.

“In the face of dwindling resources and the large population, the challenge in resource allocation and usage for the benefit of majority of Nigerians is a serious challenge to state governments.

“If we don’t define a Nigerian standard that we can produce within our own resources to meet our today’s needs and that of the future I do not think we will be making the right progress and in the right direction,’’ he said.

According to him, with the growing population, in the next 10 years there will be competition for land acquisition.

Masari said that the country could only solve the problem of future land shortage through science and technology.

“Engineers and other professional bodies should start thinking because the land of Nigeria is not growing but the population that inhabit in it is growing.

“In the next 50 years the population of Nigeria will double using the same land, so the competition will be intense and demanding,’’ he said.

Mr Ali Rabiu, President of COREN said that the council would soon adopt a framework for monitoring and controlling of engineering activities in the country.

Rabiu said that the amendment of the council’s Act had broadened the council with power of prosecution of infractions, regulating industrial training, continuing professional development, capacity building and local content in Nigeria engineering industry.

According to him, the new Act provides that all foreign engineering firms establish their design offices in Nigeria as well as grant compulsory attestation to all expatriate quotas for engineering practitioners.

“The last administration in the council worked tremendously and dealt with one of the major impediments to our quest to promote and ensure highest standards of professionalism in engineering practice in Nigeria.

“The present council will consolidate on this major achievement and correct the lapses inevitable in all human endeavours, tackle the new engineering challenges and chart bold plans for transforming engineering practice in Nigeria.

“We will ensure the enforcement of the Act and all regulations of council,’’ he said.

Rabiu said the council would work within the engineering codes, ethics and standards and be committed to improve the living conditions of the people.

He said that the council would consolidate its efforts along with the government to address key challenges of climate change, resettling displaced communities and tackling insecurity across the country.

Rabiu said that another important gain from the amendment of the Act was the provision that allows council to pass regulation directly.

Prof. Joseph Odigure, Registrar of COREN, called on all the stakeholders at the conference to design the right way forward on what should be done to conceptualise the “doable’’ on the short term to make Nigeria great again.

Odigure said that strategic alliance was not just to do with nomenclature of family members and their functions but about the council thinking of how to preserve one another and the nation as a whole.(NAN)

