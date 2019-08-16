Insecurity

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—IMMEDIATE past President of the National Defence College alumni, Brigadier General Jon Temlong, has said that the alumni will continue to engage the military, heads of security agencies and other stakeholders on finding solutions to the country’s insecurity problems.

Temlong, in his welcome remarks at the inauguration of the newly elected National Executive Committee of the organisation during the 12th Annual General Meeting of the association said the members would continue to play significant roles in shaping the fabric and texture of Nigeria’s security having attended the highest military institution regarded as the think tank for national security.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary,Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi,quoted the retired military general as saying that the association has been meeting heads of security agencies and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to proffer solutions to the issues of appropriate and functional deployment of strategies in tackling insurgency, terrorism, vandalism and other emerging security threats in the country.

He stressed that with the enormous wealth of experience garnered by members in both military and national security areas, the body was eminently positioned to assist the Federal Government and indeed, the military in formulating national policies and programmes for the benefit of the country.

He said the body had made tremendous impact in the area of robust interface with relevant stakeholders including heads of national security organisations and noted especially that the publication of a research digest called: “Constructive Engagement” has brought critical areas of security engagement which would no doubt assist the government in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

He noted that the task of enhancing security was a collective responsibility which the body was established to project and called on all citizens to support the war against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

General Temlong explained that the body was primed, to among other things, foster unity of purpose among members in addressing growing insecurity in the nation and to enable them offer their research skills and practical knowledge in support of current efforts towards tackling myriads of national security challenges.

He said the scholarly contributions of members of the Association have, no doubt, enriched the quality of curriculum of the Defence College. On his part, the newly elected President of AANDEC, Major General Garba Audu,rtd, said the new executive will seek partnership with the government and stakeholders in areas of national policy formulation.

While appreciating members of the body for the confidence reposed in the new executive, General Audu assured that his leadership would also seek ways and means to get openings and secure work placements at national, state and private sector levels for willing members of the organisations.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard