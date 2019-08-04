Days of Rage: Key demands by Sowore, others

The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and the African Action Congress’ (AAC) revolution protest tagged ‘ Days of Rage’ which ought to take place across the country on Monday to demand a better Nigeria organized Omoyele Sowore,others has the following as demands

National protest against ruling class, its policies

Key Demands

All governments must pay the N30,000 minimum.

* Abolition of tuition fees in universities and secondary schools.

* Stop the killings in the country and sack all the incompetent service chiefs.

* Stop all estimated billing by the power companies, provide pre-paid meters for free, and communities must have the right to audit the electricity bills they get, and review the licenses of all discos.

* Free all political prisoners now, including El Zakzaky and his wife.

* Employment for the youths.

Omoyele Sowore, disclosed recently in Abuja at the end of his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that the protest would be sustained until the country is put on the right path of honour where justice prevails.

His words,” Election was an opportunity to carry out a revolution of ballot box but they stole the ballot box. They hijacked materials that were meant for a free and fair election and as a result, they did not organise any election that was credible enough for people to have faith in the ballot box.” .

“The revolution has, therefore, become inevitable. We didn’t choose to go for revolution, they chose it by ensuring that there was no level playing field in the last election. ” As you know, they did it in Sudan and it was started by some women.

They were making fun of them but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started with five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell. ” So don’t let anybody deceive you that in asking for a better government or country, you are committing any illegality. The biggest illegality being committed in Nigeria as of today is the rigging of election in 2019.

Soyinka, those condemning Sowore’s arrest are blackmailers – presidency

The moment you don’t allow people to express their God-given rights to choose their leaders, you are committing illegality and inviting resistance.” ” I am not the only one asking for a revolution. 84% of Nigerians, according to a poll we conducted, want a revolution.

They don’t want war but these people want to drive us into war so that we can all be exterminated at once . We don’t want war, we want a very clean , quick and succinct revolutionary process that will put an end to the shenanigans of government, oppression and corruption,”

“Don’t ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can’t kill somebody who is not afraid of death, ” Sowore said. The protest, which would take place simultaneously within and outside the country, would be coordinated by the leaders in different zones.