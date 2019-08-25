Dating a stingy man is like a disease – Toke Makinwa

By Tolulope Abereoje

Nigerian media personality cum Vlogger, Toke Makinwa recently advised her followers on social media to avoid people, who are stingy not only to themselves but also, to others.

The fashionista took to her Instagram page to share a short clip of the video she had earlier shared on her YouTube channel, where she criticized men who take ladies on dates and expect them to pick the bills or they split it evenly.

“Dating a miserly man is like a disease, dating a miserly woman is like hell fire. When you’re dating a guy who is stingy to himself, its the worst kind of relationship you can be in. You’ll always be excessive in his books,” she said.

Her caption read: “Let’s talk about those miserly people. I call it “scarcity mentality”. They hate to spend on themselves talkless of spending on other people. Dating a miser is so exhausting, even if you work hard, you will always be excessive even for the basic things of life to them. They will always find a way to make you look wasteful or feel bad for wanting more out of life.

“Stay away from people who suffer from “scarcity mentality” for your own peace of mind or you’ll defend why your kids should go to good schools, why you want more out of life, you’ll always explain yourself forever.”

Vanguard