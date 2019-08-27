Dangote gives four new cars to customers in Abuja, Onitsha

ABUJA—Dangote Cement, yesterday, presented four new cars to four of its Cement customers in Abuja and Onitsha respectively.

While three customers, Olatunji Victor Junaid, Bayo Fabiyi Joseph and Ahmed Muhammad won the cars in Abuja, Iwuafor Blessing Chidiebere won in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Tricycles, refrigerators, Television sets and other gift items were also presented to various winners at the two locations yesterday.

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc Engr. Joseph Makoju who made the presentations, described yesterday as ‘Special and spectacular” for both the winners and the company as a corporate body.

Makoju said: “I am pleased that I am presenting four cars in a day. This is the first of its kind since the promo began last month.

“Our customers are the best. They have stayed loyal to our brand and we are happy because they know us for quality and also for having their interests at heart. I assure you that we will always give back to them, while ensuring that our products are easily available for everybody to get.”

In her remarks, Marketing Director Dangote Cement Plc, Funmi Sanni said over 21 million winners of various items are expected to emerge at the end of the promotion in September adding that N100 million has so far been given out to winners across the country.

Sanni said: “We are doing this for the sake of our consumers who have not really benefitted much from our previous promo.”

The Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ promo, which began nationwide in July and is to run till September ending, has so far yielded numerous winners of prizes in various categories.

Among other unique gifts, a total of 43 brand new cars, cash prizes of N200 million, 24 tricycles, 500 refrigerators, 24 motorcycles, 400 television sets, generators, Goodies packs, are available for winners in a promo, which has generated so much excitement among Nigeria, with over 21 million lucky winners targeted.

