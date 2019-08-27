Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Swaady Martin, others catalogued in Olufeko’s Vicencias

By Rotimi Agbana

Lagos based ecosystem advisor and technologist, Ade Olufeko’s work stands out as he returns with the highly anticipated publication Vicencias.

This 3rd installment of the Polaris interview series captures a rare opportunity in its new volume to showcase a mix of 30 game changers and leaders that include celebrities from around the world.

Among celebrities interviewed for the publication which is to be released in September 2019 include; Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kelli Dayton (Ali), Tracy Alero Doyle, Megan Wastell, Husani Oakley, Abiodun Olayinka, Lucy Mason, Deborah Johnson,, Andrea Kamara Dunbar, Lindsey Auman, Loubna Fakhri-Baker, Kristy Jones Cooper, Swaady Martin, Michelle Antoinette Nelson, Deanna Companion, Chinyere Muforo, Joanna Totolici, Cynthia Edorh, Adegbe Ogbeh, Dario Giluliani, Lynda Aphing-Kouassi, Nkwo Onwuka, Gbenga Egunjobi, Aheneah Ana Martins, Alec Huxley, Melissa Trevino-Berendzen, Adelaide Damoah, Uthman Wahaab, Saryu Dalal and Desdamona.

In the yet to be released publication, award-winning Nigerian actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande said; “99.9 percent of everything you hear about Africa is wrong. One of the many great sayings by Fela Kuti and it’s true. We’ve been cast in such a negative light in the western media for too long. It’s done a lot of damage, and through Nollywood we’re showing the world that it’s time for people to accept that as Africans we have our own style and our own customs.”

Tracy Alero Doyle, a Finance Director based in Hong Kong said; “What works in one environment, may not support you in another. I have never assumed that I would have one career and still do not. If one industry or approach doesn’t work, then find another.”

Husani Oakley, Director of Technology/Innovation, Deutsch posited; “Once you know what success means to you — and it really has to be your own personal definition, not based on what you see on Instagram — there’s another important question to answer: how much are you willing to risk in order to achieve it? Because success does not happen without risk.”

Singer/Songwriter, Kelli Ali, wasnt left out of the conversation. “The only difference right now is that technology is enabling everyone to see the absolute immense chaos and design of all the crazy stuff going on at any given point, nothing would ever be the same from here. It would be interesting to see what happens.”

“I have always been passionate about making a difference in Africa and contributing my gifts, my time my talents to uplift the continent, and basically being a contributor. And that’s what I’ve been doing all of my professional life even as a student. So it’s been my passion since I was a child.” These were the words of Serial Entrepreneur, Swaady Martin.

Digital Media Executive, Megan Wastell said; “I always wanted to work in the media, especially with cutting edge formats and technology where there are such big opportunities for experimentation and growth. My plan has always been just to follow my passion and focus on projects that excite me and make me feel inspired.”

Business Executive and avid Motorbike Rider, Gbenga Egunjobi, “We have an umbrella body that is registered and charts the common path for all the racing teams, Automobile Racers Association of Nigeria (ARAN). We also have umbrella bodies that work together to form a common path for the clubs, associations, general motorbike riders and enthusiasts, like Bikers Association of Nigeria, Bikers in Nigeria (BIN), Superbiker Clubs Association of Nigeria (SCAN) to name a few.”

“I find that entrepreneurs create their own energy regardless of environment. Often times the sheer challenge of creating something out of nothing is its own momentum. I have lived between 3 cities from childhood and been in Abuja since 1994. So I know the city and the city knows me.” Adegbe Ogbeh, Airport hospitality management executive.

The catalogue has previously featured: Seun Kuti, Tosin Oshinowo, Bahia Shehab and Remi Vaughan-Richards.

Serving as the Editor In Chief, Ade Olufeko’s work can be described as the development of the creative sector in West Africa. Today, he oversees The Avenue Creative Limited, based in Victoria Island, a global partner of Visual Collaborative.

The company creates solutions through design, content creation and technology to address and fix socio-economic issues starting with the real estate sector. Olufeko who is also a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently served as a judge to the PAADC 3.0 design competition at University of Lagos in Nigeria.

Vanguard