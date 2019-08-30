Breaking News
Dabiri-Erewa urges S/A police to speed up trial of policemen linked to killing of Nigerian

The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa,  has reiterated her call on the South African Police to speed up the trial of four policemen, linked to the death of Mr Pius Abiaziem.
Reports have it that the South African authorities noted that four members of the South African police service have been arrested and would be charged to court immediately.
Dabiri-Erewa, made the call in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, the Media Assistant, NIDCOM, in Abuja on Friday.
In furtherance to the arrest and trial of the suspects, she urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up their trial and of others being tried for an offence committed against Nigerians.
Abiaziem was reportedly picked up by South African police officers in an eatery and taken to his home for a search and interrogation.

An argument between him and the South African police officers degenerated so fast that a gunshot was fired, leading to Abiaziem’s death in South Africa on Aug.23.

The deceased was married to a South African who was present at the scene of the incident.

He reportedly asked the policemen to kill him in his house as he would not follow them to where they wanted to take him to.

NAN reports that  President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa,  on Wednesday, said his government is working to end killings of Nigerians in his country.

Ramaphosa said this in Japan, venue of the ongoing 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The South African leader said he feels pained by the situation, especially looking at the relationship between Nigeria and his country which has spanned many years.

Vanguard

