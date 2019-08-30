The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reiterated her call on the South African Police to speed up the trial of four policemen, linked to the death of Mr Pius Abiaziem.

Reports have it that the South African authorities noted that four members of the South African police service have been arrested and would be charged to court immediately.

Dabiri-Erewa, made the call in a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, the Media Assistant, NIDCOM, in Abuja on Friday.

In furtherance to the arrest and trial of the suspects, she urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter and speed up their trial and of others being tried for an offence committed against Nigerians.

Abiaziem was reportedly picked up by South African police officers in an eatery and taken to his home for a search and interrogation.

An argument between him and the South African police officers degenerated so fast that a gunshot was fired, leading to Abiaziem’s death in South Africa on Aug.23.