Curb herdsmen menace now, Okowa tells FG

…Warns against irregular migration, child-trafficking

By Festus Ahon & Theresa Ugbobu

ASABA—WORRIED by the havoc being wrecked by the ravaging killer herdsmen in Nigeria, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend, told the Federal Government to take urgent strident measures to curb the menace.

Okowa, who spoke at the 21st Ogwa Ika and 17th Ika Ka Mma Annual Lecture Series organised by Onu Ika Nigeria at Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, decried the protracted clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

He said his administration was doing its best to check the havoc being wrecked by herdsmen on famers in the state through interface with critical stakeholders.

Lamenting that his efforts had been restrained by his limited control of security apparatus, Okowa frowned at the frequent loss of lives from herdsmen attack on defenceless farmers and other Nigerians.

Insisting that the Federal Government must curb the menace, the governor urged the Federal Government to tell Nigerians the steps it had taken to stem the ugly trend.

Warns against irregular migration, child trafficking

Okowa also charged parents and caregivers to live up to their responsibility by warning their children and wards against irregular migration in a bid to seek greener pastures in foreign countries.

Frowning at the increase in child-trafficking cases, he told them to restrain their children from embarking on such dangerous journeys.

Okowa condemned the situation where parents mount undue pressure on their children and wards to embark on journeys to Europe through the desert, lamenting that the lives of many promising Nigerians had been lost in the process.

He commended Onu Ika for organising the annual essay competition for secondary schools in Ikaland, enjoined the people to encourage government to carry out development projects through the donation of land.

Speaking earlier, the Head, Collective Leadership, Onu Ika Nigeria, Mr Daniel Usifor, said: “For three consecutive years, Onu Ika has consistently forewarned of the devastating influx of these deadly herdsmen in our communities.”

Vanguard