CUPP raises concern over alleged abduction of AA national chairman

The Coalition of United Political Parties in the country has raised concern over the reported abduction of the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Mr. Kenneth Udeze, by gunmen on Friday in Abuja.

CUPP  national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere

In a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, the spokesperson for the group, Ikenga Ugochinyere, stated that Udeze recently raised alarm over alleged threats to his life.

Ugochinyere expressed worry over the safety of the victim and called for urgent intervention by the police and other security agencies to secure his release.

He also called for prayers from well-meaning Nigerians, saying, “We are genuinely worried over the safety and wellbeing of Udeze.

“Knowing that for politicians to get desperate to the extent of kidnapping political opponents, then urgent actions by the police and other security agencies backed by prayers can be the only saving grace for Udeze.

“We demand his immediate release by his abductors and call on all the security agencies to swing into action to secure his release,” Ugochinyerehe further stated. (NAN)

