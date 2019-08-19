Cultism: We did not release market leader under pressure – Anambra CP

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- ANAMBRA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang denied that the leader of the Eke Awka Market, Chief Emeka Agunmadu arrested last week along with three others over allegation of sponsoring cultism in the state, was released from detention under pressure from the state government.

Addressing reporters during the parade of some suspected armed robbers and cultists at the police headquarters in Awka, Abang said the offence they were accused of was such that bail could be granted, adding that having granted them bail, investigation into the case was continuing.

The CP said: “In order to stem the tide of recent cults attacks in Awka and following intelligence report, the Command “Puff-Adder” operatives led by me launched a manhunt of the hoodlums in Awka and arrested four suspected sponsors/members of Black Axe and Vikings confraternities who were allegedly behind the attacks.

“The Command is investigating the allegations and will bring perpetrators to justice when a prima facie case is established against them”.

The embattled market leader has however denied membership of any cult group and that he does not finance cult activities as alleged.

According to Agummadu, the allegation was false and unfounded, adding that it was aimed at tarnishing his image and urged the Nigeria Police to thoroughly investigate the allegation.

“I condemn cultism in its entirety and I call on those who indulge in cultism to denounce it and engage in a legitimate means of livelihood in order to be useful to themselves and the society,” he said.

He, however, said the allegation would not deter him from assisting people, adding that as a philanthropist, he would continue to uplift the living condition of people in Awka and would continue to contribute to the development of the town.

Vanguard