Cult attack in UNIUYO: AKSG vows to deal with cultists

Governor Udom Emmanuel has said any student caught in act of cultism will face hard times in line with the law prohibiting the act in the State.

Emmanuel stated this at Victory Chapel, a church on the town campus of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), said the law banning cultism was still in force.

The governor frowned at the recent cases of cult activities on the campus which he noted have endangered the lives of the affected female students.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting citizens of the State against hoodlums parading as cultists.

Emmanuel warned those involved in cultism on the campus to desist forthwith, advising those who have an inkling for gangsterism and criminality to note that they were on the path of destruction.

While congratulating the Vice-Chancellor of UNIUYO and his management team for their commitment to maintaining quality education, Governor Emmanuel implored the University authority to do everything within its powers

