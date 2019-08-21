Dayo Johnson Akure

ONDO state police command yesterday vowed to root out all criminal hiding in the forest along the Ore- Lagos expressway.

Commissioner of police in the state Undie Adie at a meeting last night with chiefs and leaders of communities along Ore-Lagos said that their days are numbered.

A statement by the command image maker Femi Joseph said that the meeting with the chiefs and leaders of communities along the expressway was “part of the effort to find a lasting solution to the issues of Armed banditry and Kidnapping along that axis.

Joseph said ” The discussion centred on the criminal activities that have been taking place along Ore-Lagos Expressway.

” The chiefs and leaders who commended the Commissioner of police ” resolved to invite people from the Communities who are settlers in the forest for another meeting that will lead to total flushing of the bandits from the forest.

According to him the commissioner has “assured the community leaders that the ongoing combing of the forest by the officers of the Command and the local vigilante who are familiar with the terrain, coupled with the technical assistance from the IGP response team will be sustained until the bandits are completely dislodged and sent out of Ondo State.

