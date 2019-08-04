By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo the embattled founder and senior cleric of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has returned to the pulpit as a preacher barely month after he took leave of absence from ministry work.

Fatoyinbo’s decision to step down as head of the Christian denomination had followed serious rape allegation leveled against him by Busola, wife of Nigerian soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo had told his followers that the move will enable me to submit to the concerns of his spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues raised against him.

However, in a comeback sermon yesterday, titled: ‘Sudden victories,’ Fatoyinbo noted that Christians would always be persecuted but assured that God will deliver them from their travails.

Taking his lead text from 1 John 5:4, the Pentecostal cleric said, “As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have.”

He lamented that when faced with daunting challenges, Christians had the tendency to call everyone except God for help.

According to Fatoyinbo, the reason most Christians fail was that they address challenging circumstances on the surface, instead of addressing the root of the matter, which is the enemy, and putting him in his place.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot,” Fatoyinbo said.

Fatoyinbo prophesied that his members would witness victory in the new month of August.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, had earlier said its Pentecostal bloc had been mandated to probe the allegations against Fatoyinbo in two weeks. It also assured Nigerians that the outcome would be made public irrespective of whose ox is gored in the report.

Vanguard