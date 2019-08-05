COZA: Angry reactions trail Pastor Fatoyinbo’s return to pulpit

Nigerians reacted angrily on social media to news that Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, returned to the pulpit yesterday, despite continued investigation into the rape allegation against him by Busola, wife of Nigerian soul musician, Timi Dakolo.

His return to the pulpit came barely a month after he took leave of absence from ministry work.

Reacting to the development yesterday, Murewa @the_murewa, said: ‘’If only every evil deed happening in this country receives the same attention as #COZA, America will be borrowing money from us now.

In another reaction, Bosses Don’t Sleep@fk149, said: ‘’Pastor Biodun back on the altar? I hope the same pastors that advised he stepped down till issues raised were addressed will also speak out and explain this. Has he been cleared? Or was the stepping down just a PR strategy.’’

Similarly, wiseONE @wiseONE25454484, said: ‘’My advice to #COZA Pastor: Beyond what people say or feel or tweet, you must know you are accountable to God. If these allegations are true, trying to muscle your way through it only fills the cup of retribution. Not because God is not merciful, but because the enemy seeks…’’

MAYOR OF DANGBALA@Otarumoyor said: Your pastor is fake deal with it! Tell him to accept his wrongs and ask for forgiveness, only then will he be forgiven. And he will still pay for his crimes, okay? You don’t forgive people that didn’t ask for forgiveness. Immoral lots!’’

On his part, S hamsudeen Abdulkareem@shamsudeenAY, said: “Pastor Biodun and his fellow rapist celebrating him as he stand on the alter to preach, if you are member of #Coza and you were here clapping, you are rapist.’’

Also, M_rees @Ahamhenree, said: “If you cannot become a politician, an APC member, become a Pastor. Even Pastors these days go scotfree after *Rape* If you’ve learnt nothing, learn this!

Peng Man @mjjuniormodel said in his reaction: ‘’I find it hard to believe that the #COZA Pastor mounted the pulpit and still had the church members cheering him on like a hero! Religion proves itself again as the biggest brainwashing technique in Nigeria.’’

Christians’ll always be persecuted—Fatoyinbo

Meanwhile, Pastor Fatoyinbo told his followers on the altar, yesterday, that the move to return would enable him submit to the concerns of his spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues raised against him.

However, in a comeback sermon yesterday, entitled ‘’Sudden victories,’’ Fatoyinbo noted that Christians would always be persecuted but assured that God would deliver them from their travails.

Taking his lead text from 1 John 5:4, the pentecostal cleric said: “As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have enemies.”

He lamented that when faced with daunting challenges, Christians had the tendency to call everyone except God for help.

According to him, the reason most Christians fail is that they address challenging circumstances on the surface, instead of addressing the root of the matter, which is the enemy, and put him in his place.

He said: “In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot.”

He prophesied that his members would witness victory in the new month of August.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, had earlier said its pentecostal bloc had been mandated to probe the allegations against Fatoyinbo in two weeks.

It also assured Nigerians that the outcome would be made public, irrespective of whose ox was gored, in the report.

