Breaking News
Translate

Court to rule on suit seeking to stops ministerial inauguration on Monday

On 5:36 pmIn News, Politicsby

Abuja – The Federal High Court Abuja will, on Monday, deliver its ruling in a suit, seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the 43 ministerial nominees over the exclusion of an FCT indigene from his cabinet list.

Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari with Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dankara Road in Katsina on Wednesday

The applicant, Mr Musa Baba-panya, who was also the counsel in the case, had, on Thursday, approached the court with an exparte motion, asking the court to stop the president from going ahead on the inauguration.

In suit number: number: CS/876/19, Baba-panya, who is also an indigene of Karu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the president’s action was contrary to an Appeal Court judgment delivered in 2018.

President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) are the respondents in the case.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president would be inaugurating the 43 ministers-designate earlier confirmed by the Senate on Aug. 21.
AbdulRazaq redeems promise, re-equips decrepit NYSC camp

NAN that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Aug. 6 said that the inauguration would hold at the Federal Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Baba-panya, who argued that the Appeal Court’s ruling was a compelling order, said it was served on the president through the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who ordered that the suit should commence during the vacation period of the court, adjourned the matter till Aug. 19 for ruling. Hi (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.