Court stops Indians from taking over Octogenarian’s firms

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, restrained three India nationals, from taking any steps aimed at taking over three Nigerian firms, Bolawole Enterprises Nigeria Limited, Lesag Nigeria Limited and Inter-management Nigeria Limited, owned by an 87 year-old, Isaac Oluwole Oginni and his wife, Mobolatan Kehinde.

The Indians affected by the court order in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1431/2019, are Mr. Jai Bhagwan Gupta, and his two sons, Vineet Gupta and Rachit Gupta.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo also restrained the India citizens, their agents, representatives, servants, privies, or any persons acting for them or on their behalf from convening the 13th Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for the first defendant on August 2, 2019 at the Registered Office at No. 14, Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Mushin Lagos State, for the removal of the plaintiffs Mr. Isaac Oginni and Mrs. Mosebolatan Oginni as Directors of the 1st defendants pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Summons.

The court also restrained the defendants, their agents, representatives, servants, privies, or any persons acting for them or on their behalf from convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for 2nd defendant on August 23, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, lkeja, Lagos State, for the removal of the plaintiffs Mr. Isaac Oginni and Mrs. Mosebolatan Oginni, as Directors of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

Vanguard