Court sentences 2 men to 1 month in prison each for stealing wallet

A Lugbe Senior Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced two friends who pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet containing N30,000 to one month in prison each

Senior Magistrate Aminu Eri, who sentenced Abdulrasheed Adeleke, 32 and Jamilu Ibrahim, 19, who all reside in Area 1, Abuja, however, gave them an option to a fine of N5,000 each.

Eri held that the court would be lenient to convicts because they did not waste the court’s time by their admission of guilt.

He advised them to be of good behaviour and desist from crime in the future.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O. A. Olaofe, informed the court that the complainant, Mr Kenechukwu Raphael, who resides in Angwa Gboko village Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter on Aug. 18, at the Trademore Police Station.

He alleged that the convicts stole his wallet containing N30,000.

The prosecutor said that police found the stolen wallet in the possession of the convicts.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

