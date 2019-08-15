Court restrains Enugu community from installing monarch

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State High court presided over by Justice C.I Nwobodo has restrained Akama-Oghe community in Ezeagu local government area of Enugu State, from installing any monarch pending the determination of a motion on notice at Agbuobu-Owa high court.

Contest for Igweship stool of the community had become a court matter following the demise of its former traditional ruler, Igwe Kerian Ugwuozor, with one of the contestants, High Chief Christian Akpata had approached the court over issues in the contest.

Akpata however reproached a vacation high court in Enugu, alleging that a section of the community wanted to hide under court vacation to install their preferred candidate before the court resumes sitting in October.

Giving it’s ruling on Akpata’s application for motion Ex parte, on Wednesday, the presiding vacation judge, Justice Nwobodo gave an Order for interim injection compelling the respondents from the community to stay further action related to the Igweship stool pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Nwobodo said “That an order of interim injection is hereby granted restraining the respondents and their agents/privies from conducting any ceremony or festival in Akama-Oghe autonomous community which is within the preview of the office of the traditional ruler pending the hearing of motion on notice at the High Court Aguobu-Owa on October 18, 2019 to which the matter has been fixed.

“The order is granted permitting the service of motion on notice and any other court process in this suit to be made by submitted means by posting same at the respective entrance doors or Gates of the respondents residence at Akama-Oghe.”

Vanguard