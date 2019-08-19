Court remands man in prison for stealing biscuits, recharge card

Lagos – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Israel Adesanya, who pleaded guilty to breaking into a house and stealing biscuits, and recharge cards, be remanded in prison, pending sentencing.



Magistrate T.A. Ojo ordered that Adesanya, who resides at Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos, should be remanded in the Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing, as he pleaded guilty.

Ojo adjourned the case until Sept. 30.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that Adesanya committed the offence on May 20, at No.10 Cosmos Avenue, Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that Adesanya scaled the fence and broke into the apartment of Mrs Funmi Ajayi and stole shortbread valued at N5,250, recharge cards of different network valued at N85,000 and N108,000 cash.

Nomayo said that the defendant conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 285 308 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing attracts three years’ imprisonment. (NAN)

Vanguard