Court remands man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old daughter

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered that a driver, Sulaimon AjigbotAllah, 42, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate O.O Adisa, who did not take the plea of  AjigbotAllah, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.

Adisa ordered the police to send a copy of the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept.27, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Folake Ewe, told the court that AjigbotAllah allegedly defiled his nine-year-old daughter on Aug. 11, at about 9 p.m. at Atipe Oke – Ofa , Ibadan

She said that the matter was reported to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyagañku, by the suspect’s neighbour.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that section 218 stipulate life imprisonment with or without cane for defilement if defendant is found guilty. (NAN)

