marriage

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, dissolved a 13-year-old marriage between Mr. Monday Adiri, and his wife, Dominica, on grounds that she called him an impotent man.

The petitioner, Adiri, a 43-year-old clearing agent, alleged that Domnica called him impotent and moved out of their matrimonial home with their two-year-old daughter.

The President of the Court, Mr. Adeniyi Koledoye, while delivering judgment, held that since the petitioner insisted on the divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option than to grant his wishes.

Koledoye pronounced the union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Monday Adiri and Dominica dissolved today, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.”

Koledoye granted Dominica custody of the only child of the marriage, aged nine, and ordered Adiri to pay N5, 000 monthly for the child’s feeding.

He also ordered Adiri to pay N250,000 in damages to the respondent for the injury she sustained when he hit her head on the wall.

Earlier, Adiri said: “my wife embarrasses me in the public. She tells anyone who cares to listen that I am not the biological father of our daughter. She calls me impotent.”

“I came back from work and discovered that my wife had moved virtually everything in the house including my furniture, electronics, gas cooker, kitchen utensils among other items.

“When I could not reach her, I called her brother who told me that she had relocated to their family house, that if I am still interested in marrying her, I should come and see their family.

“Dominica told her family to return the bride price that she was no longer interested in marrying me. I initially refused to accept it since I am not in the position to collect it.

Making her submission, Dominica, denied all the allegations.

She accused her husband of infidelity.

“I noticed that a particular woman used to call him. On that fateful day, the woman called as usual and my husband was not in the room, so I picked the call. I discovered that the woman is my husband’s concubine.

“I told the woman that I was the wife of the owner of the phone, she quickly ended the call when she discovered that she was not talking to my husband.

“When my husband got into the room and discovered that I had answered his call, he got angry with me.

“Monday, who is looking for an excuse to dump me, ordered me to leave his house or I face the consequences, claiming that I am too old for him but I am just a year older than him.

The 44-year-old businesswoman said that she relocated temporarily to her village for treatment due to an assault. (NAN)

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard